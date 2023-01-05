STROUDSBURG, Pa. - According to court records, Bryan Kohberger's activities near the victims' home didn't begin in December.

August 21, 2022- It's 10:34 p.m. Kohberger's cell phone records show that he was near the King Road home.

He stayed close by, until about 11:35 p.m. Two minutes later, he was stopped by police. He was driving a 2015 white Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate.

Kohberger also gave his phone number to law enforcement, which has helped them piece together where he's been.

Between August and the night of the reported murders, November 13, 2022, Kohberger's phone records showed that he had been in the vicinity of the victims' home 12 different times leading up to the horrific night.

Following the alleged murders, authorities continued to track Kohberger.

Nov. 18, five days after the students were found stabbed to death, Kohberger registered his car in Washington state, getting rid of his Pennsylvania plates.

On Dec. 15, Kohberger headed home to Albrightsville, Pennsylvania for Christmas break. His dad joined him on the day-and-a-half drive home.

During the 2500-mile drive, Kohberger was pulled over twice in Indiana and was given a warning each time.

Early reports indicated the stops may have been ordered by the FBI, but a statement from the Bureau and Indiana State Police said those reports were untrue.

On Dec. 16, surveillance footage showed Kohberger had made it home to Monroe County.

All the information gathered over nearly four months convinced police they had enough evidence to arrest him at his parent's home in Chestnuthill Township on Dec. 30.