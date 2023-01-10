DELAWARE WATER GAP, Pa. - Bad news for drivers in part of Northampton and Monroe counties.

The section of Route 611 that's been closed since heavy rain caused a rockslide in early December is expected to stay that way through the summer.

PennDOT said Tuesday that it needs a contractor to remove loose rock and secure the rock face before it can reopen Route 611 to drivers.

The project is still being designed and permits will need obtained, then construction is expected to take six months, PennDOT said.

It gave an estimated completion date of Aug. 31, 2023.

Route 611 has been closed between Cherry Valley Road/Oak Street in Delaware Water Gap, Monroe County, and Slateford Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County since Dec. 6.

The detour is 10 miles.

Initial estimates indicated repair work would take about two months.