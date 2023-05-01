STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The human remains found in Stroudsburg last week have been identified as a woman who was reported missing last year.

A portion of the remains were examined by a forensic odontologist and positively identified as Dana Kristine Smithers, from Stroudsburg, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

The remains were discovered in the woods right near the exit for I-80 in Stroudsburg. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police, it was a borough employee who discovered the remains in the woods off of Route 611 just before noon Thursday.

An autopsy was conducted Monday. The results of the autopsy are pending further testing and the cause and manner of death are currently undetermined, police said.

Police say the immediate family is requesting privacy during this difficult time as they grieve the loss of a loved one.

Smithers was reported missing on June 4, 2022. She had been last seen on May 28 of that year at approximately 11:05 p.m. A ring video camera verified her leaving the residence of a friend with her cell phone in hand, Stroud Area Regional Police said at the time.

Police said her cell phone, wallet, and daily medication were found at her residence.

The case remains an active ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this missing person/ death investigation is asked to contact Detective Robert Transue at rtransue@sarpd.com or by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1027.