EFFORT, Pa. - A woman from Effort says her son's wheelchair was stolen Thursday. A quick post on social media brought on an outpouring of support from the community.

Colleen Stipeck of Effort has been getting a lot of calls in the last 24 hours.

"Some people said, you know, we would like to donate, we'd like to give you stuff," she said. "You know, we want to help buy a new wheelchair."

Her five-year-old son, Mikey, has a traumatic brain injury. He was abused at just a few weeks old, before Stipeck and her husband adopted him at 18 months.

Mikey depends on his wheelchair to move around and will especially need it when he starts kindergarten this fall.

"We live in a house that's about 150 feet off the road," Stipeck said. "And I only put it like eight feet from our door."

Mikey's wheelchair was out in the sun drying Wednesday, when suddenly, it was gone. Some of her other six children let her know.

"Like, 'what do you mean, it's not there, guys, come on,'" Stipeck said. "...you know, it didn't just walk away. Come to find, it did just walk away."

Stipeck says the wheelchair cost about $5,000.

After calling the police, she posted the news on Facebook. It was quickly shared hundreds of times.

"We've been getting phone calls and text messages all day from people that want to reach out that you know, wanting to start GoFundMe or they have something that might work for him," Stipeck said.

Stipeck is on a special needs Facebook group, co-run by another mom of children with special needs, Nikki Huggan.

"I cried when I saw her post," Huggan said. "It is devastating. I don't think people understand that's his legs."

Huggan, of East Bangor, has two kids, both with a progressive muscle disease.

"It's a form of muscular dystrophy called mitochondrial myopathy," Huggan said.

"There's special needs moms and then there's medically complex special needs moms," Huggan said. "It's a whole different world...we kind of have to stick together because no one else quite understands this world the way that we do."

Huggan's 7-year-old daughter just happens to be getting a new wheelchair Thursday.

"It's perfect," Huggan said. "I mean, it just is amazing that it all kind of worked out perfectly."

"We're not really close acquaintances," Stipeck said. "But you know, the special needs group becomes kind of a close-knit community."

The two moms are now a little closer, thanks to their tight community.

Stipeck says she wants the wheelchair returned, no questions asked.

Stipeck asks anyone with information to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Fern Ridge.