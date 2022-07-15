JIM THORPE, Pa. - History was restored.
After 110 years Jim Thorpe retains his top spot in the Olympic record books.
The Jim Thorpe memorial and burial spot attracts a nationwide audience to the borough of the same name. John and Ann Jordan are from Illinois.
"With my friend I said let's stop and see Jim Thorpe, and no sooner I said that I got a notification on my phone of what happened. So, it's really a good coincidence," the pair said.
After 110 years the International Olympic Committee restored Thorpe as the sole gold medalist of the 1912 Olympic decathlon and pentathlon.
It's a golden opportunity for high school history teacher Don Seibert, who teaches about the man to his Lancaster students.
"They don't realize there was a time if you were a professional athlete you couldn't participate in the Olympics because all they know is the dream team and all that. They are surprised to hear that and they have empathy for what Jim Thorpe went through," he said.
Despite smashing the competition even with two different shoes, Thorpe had the medals stripped, when it was learned he'd earned $25 to play minor league baseball.
In 1982 Thorpe's name was returned to the record books but as a co-winner.
"When people hear the story, learn the story, they'll understand he didn't have any quit in him," said grandson John Thorpe.
A trait passed on. John met with us in 2020 about efforts to restore his grandfather's name.
The IOC credits the efforts of Bright Path Strong, which has a 75,000-name petition for helping to set the record straight. The IOC also spoke to the families of the original second place finishers.
"I just went through the roof. I couldn't sleep last night. I was super excited," John said.
As is Jack Kmetz, the President of the Jim Thorpe Hall of Fame, which helps maintain the memorial.
"I got to believe today this guy is circulating up there with a big smile on his face," he said.