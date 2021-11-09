ORIWGSBURG, Pa. – For Orwigsburg Police Officer Robert Bechtel, with almost a decade behind his badge, he considers his occupation one of contrast.
"It was just the nature of the job," Bechtel said. "The excitement. The challenges and the fact that every single day was going to be completely different than the last day."
One day, he's playfully pulling over a young girl for a nice social media moment and some community policing in the Schuylkill County town.
"To be honest with you, she was pretty shy," Bechtel recalled. "I don't know if it's 'cause I was 6-foot-6, and she's down here and she's a little kindergartener."
Then another day, Bechtel is realizing the significance of a major event that doesn't really come into focus until it's over.
"'Don't worry, I'll be coming home,'" he said of what he told his wife the one time in eight years of policing when he felt he had to call her.
Bechtel was first to respond in the aftermath of a fatal road rage incident on the outskirts of the borough this past spring. That's when police say 38-year-old George Marcincin, of Orwigsburg, and Tamiir Whitted, of Pottsville, got into an argument. Whitted is accused of stabbing Marcincin 19 times on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township.
"When (the car) wasn't stopping, my heart just started beating out of my chest and I started saying Hail Mary's," Bechtel said, "and then once I got the guy at gunpoint, I was just praying there was gonna be a positive outcome."
From what he says is the most traumatic incident of his career — to one of the most caring encounters — Bechtel finds balance.
"Most of all, I love the people," he said. "I love working and meeting new people."
It's an occupation of contrasts, but Bechtel says it's the community that keeps him going. He's most looking ahead to teaching drug abuse prevention classes in schools.
"We're also someone that we want people to come to for help," Bechtel said, "specifically kids so that when they see a police officer out on patrol or something like that, they don't get afraid."