RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened.

Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown.

According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little smaller.

But they are selling the old favorites.

Rentschler's old store was one of three buildings that burned in a fire in Ringtown on Valentine's Day.