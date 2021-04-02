Interstate 81 I-81 sign traffic generic graphic

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Icy conditions were to blame for multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County overnight into Friday morning.

Several crashes around midnight closed I-81 in both directions between Frackville (exit 124) and Mahanoy City (exit 131), state police said.

The road reopened around 3 a.m. Friday.

State police did not comment on how many people or vehicles were involved, or if anyone was hurt.

Temperatures dropped below freezing around the area Thursday night and early Friday.

