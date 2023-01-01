Days after police said the man responsible for killing four University of Idaho students in November was arrested at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, his family is speaking out.

In a statement issued through the public defender for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, his family said:

“First and foremost we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children. There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family we will love and support our son and brother. We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

Kohberger attended Pleasant Valley High School, Northampton Community College and DeSales University.

He is a PhD student and teaching assistant in Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University.

"We're trying to build this picture now of him: who he is, his history, how we got to this event, why this event occurred," said Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger.

Kohberger is currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. His public defender said Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and will waive extradition at a hearing on Tuesday.

"As far as procedurally, we're waiting on this extradition in the short term," said Dahlinger.

Moscow Police in Idaho said they cannot release more details surrounding the alleged murders per state law, until Kohberger appears in Idaho court.