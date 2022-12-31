Police allege 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is responsible for killing all four University of Idaho students found stabbed at a home in November.

According to investigators, he was captured at his parents' Indian Mountain Lake Development home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County on Friday. While police said they have their man, they are still seeking more tips.

"We're trying to build this picture of him now-- who he is, his history, how we got to this event, why this event occurred," said Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger.

Kohberger is a PhD student and teaching assistant in criminal justice and criminology at Washington State University. He previously attended Pleasant Valley High School, Northampton Community College and DeSales University.

"He's doing OK. He's shocked a little bit, obviously. He's calm right now. We don't really know much about the case," said Jason LaBar, Monroe County Public Defender.

He is currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility. LaBar, who is Kohberger's public defender, said Kohberger is eager to be exonerated and will waive extradition at a hearing on Tuesday.

"Knowing of course that it's likely they have the location data from his cell phone already putting him on the border of Washington and Idaho so it was an easy decision, obviously he doesn't contest that he is Bryan Kohberger," said LaBar.

Authorities said they tracked Kohberger for several days as he drove across the country. According to investigators, he became the focus through DNA and a white Hyundai Elantra.

A Washington State student said he thought Kohberger was awkward and wanted to fit in. Police could be seen at Kohberger's campus apartment and office.

"To find out it was our neighbor, it was like horrific," said a Washington neighbor.

Police said the affidavit will remain sealed until Kohberger appears in Idaho court. Until then, the public will not know details of a possible motive.

This case has gained national attention. Many questioned why law enforcement didn't release more information sooner.

69 News spoke with former FBI Agent Scott Curtis, to get insight.

"You want to be covert for as long as possible. It maintains the integrity of the investigation," said Curtis. "Law enforcement is a little more in control of things in the covert phase because the public doesn't know what's going on, the subject doesn't know what's going on."

Curtis doesn't believe this was a random act. He said some interaction between Kohberger and one or more of the students likely set him off.

"For whatever reason, whatever happened in that interaction created some thought process in his mind that he was going to retaliate or take revenge against one or more of those individuals," said Curtis.