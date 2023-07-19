Prosecutors in Idaho say they should not have to turn over genetic evidence police say led them to accused killer Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger, who is from the Poconos, is accused of killing four University of Idaho students last fall.

His defense team seeks to cast doubt on the DNA evidence in the case.

Last month, Kohberger's lawyers even claimed the DNA evidence might have been planted.

Kohberger was arrested in Monroe County in December after driving back from the northwest.

His trial is set to begin in early October.