The Monroe County man accused of killing four college students in Idaho will be back in court.

Bryan Kohberger will appear for a status conference Thursday in Moscow, Idaho, at 11 a.m. ET.

He faces four counts of murder and one count of burglary for the killings at a home near the University of Idaho in November.

Kohberger has not entered a plea.

Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on scheduling future court dates.