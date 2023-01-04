STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The man charged in the killings of four University of Idaho students may be on his way to Idaho.

Bryan Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility on Wednesday morning, authorities say, apparently beginning the process of taking him to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges.

Pennsylvania State Police declined to give more information on Kohberger's extradition, citing security reasons.

The 28-year-old told a judge Tuesday he won't fight his extradition. That means he has to be back in Idaho within 10 days.

The police department in Moscow, Idaho, sent out a press release saying a judge issued a gag order that prohibits their department and the attorneys on both sides of the case from talking about the case.

More details about the case are expected to be revealed after Kohberger arrives in Idaho and court documents are unsealed.

Authorities have not shared details about the suspect's connection to the victims or a possible motive.

Kohberger was arrested at his parents home in the Poconos during an early-morning raid.