The Poconos man charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall is asking a judge for more time to decide whether to offer a formal alibi in the case.

Bryan Kohberger's attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, filed the motion in Latah County court on Friday, according to online court records.

The motion says the defense team needs more time to go through the "thousands of pages of discovery, thousands of photographs, hundreds of hours of recordings" and "many gigabytes of electronic phone record and social media data" disclosed by prosecutors as evidence.

Under Idaho state law, a defendant has 10 days from a request by prosecutors to say if a formal alibi will be provided as a defense. The defense's notice has to include the specific place where the defendant claims to have been, and the names of witnesses that will back that up.

Kohberger, 28, has been locked up in Moscow, Idaho, since his arrest at his parents' home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, in December 2022. He is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow on Nov. 13, 2022. A judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf last month. Prosecutors have not said if they will seek the death penalty.

The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.

The alibi motion came the same day a judge heard arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters.

A coalition of more than 30 media organizations has challenged the order, saying it violates the Constitution’s guarantees of free speech and a free press, as has a lawyer for one of the victim's families. But prosecutors and the defendant's lawyers insist it's needed to prevent prejudicial news coverage that could damage Kohberger's right to a fair trial.

Second District Judge John C. Judge indicated he would rule later on the gag order and on a separate issue of whether to allow cameras in the courtroom during further proceedings.

Trial is tentatively set for October.