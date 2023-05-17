"The Kohberger case took a bit of a bounce today," said David Leroy, former attorney general of Idaho.
Bryan Kohberger of Monroe County was arrested back in December in connection with the stabbings of four students: Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.
On Wednesday, there was news of an update in the case.
"Mr. Kohberger was indicted by the grand jury," Leroy said.
Leroy — a former attorney general and lieutenant governor of Idaho — is currently a practicing criminal defense attorney.
He explained that taking the case to a grand jury is considered a secret proceeding in Idaho.
"It's when the grand jury hears evidence from the prosecution, only without any participation from the defense," Leroy said.
'We don't know and we won't know what was done there until the grand jury transcript," he added.
Once unsealed by a judge, the transcript will reveal exactly was discussed.
It will also shed light on whether the two surviving roommates — Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke — did end up testifying for the grand jury.
Leroy explains that by testifying for the grand jury, it would allow for sensitive witnesses to testify for the first time without being subjected to cross examination.
Kohberger's team attempted to subpoena Funke for the preliminary hearing which was canceled by this indictment but her lawyers pushed back against that.
Now, what's next for Kohberger following the indictment?
"Mr. Kohberger will appear in district court," Leroy said.
"He will be asked to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty or stand silent in front of a judge."