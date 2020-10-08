Despite an abundance of challenges facing school districts across the country, the Pottsville Area School District got off to a good start.
"We have not had any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our schools," said Jared Gerace, superintendent.
But the situation in Schuylkill County overall looks much different. The positivity rate of the virus tripled in a week and is the fifth highest in the state. Hospitalizations tripled, too.
That reality has pushed back plans for the district to reopen with four days of in-person learning.
"So we are delaying that plan, as of now, by two weeks so we can continue to monitor that data," Gerace said.
At the earliest, elementary students would return to full in-person learning Oct. 26. Older students would return a few weeks later.
"We would be taking a slow methodical approach to full reopening to see how things are working logistically to make sure we were not experiencing significant, or any cases of COVID-19 in our school because of that return to in-person instruction," Gerace said.
The uptick has also prompted changes at Lehigh Valley Health Network's Schuylkill campus, with a rise in cases among healthcare workers. That's resulted in staffing adjustments and sending patients to other facilities for continuation of care, though the facility is still seeing patients.
That hospital has also implemented a more restrictive visitation policy.