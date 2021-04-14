U.S. Justice Department building sign

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A former union rep has been indicted for allegedly operating an overtime kickback scheme at the Allentown Post Office.

The U.S. attorney's office announced the arrest of 55-year-old Joseph Whitbeck of Tamaqua. 

He's charged with defrauding union members out of rightfully earned overtime for a decade while he served as vice president for the local branch of the letter carriers' union.

Whitbeck allegedly offered to secure extra overtime grievance payouts for some letter carriers who agreed to kick back a portion directly to him.

He also allegedly settled class action grievances without properly designating the workers who would get the payouts.

