BANKS TWP., Pa. - One of the largest producers of lettuce for the northeast is in Carbon County.

Massachusetts-based Little Leaf Farms officially opened its controlled-environment, hydroponic facility on Wednesday.

Gov. Josh Shapiro was there in Banks Township for the ribbon-cutting.

Officials say it's Pennsylvania's largest indoor-grown leafy greens production facility.

"Really, there's not another facility like this in the world, and we have a hands-free process where we seed and harvest in about 22-23 days, cut that lettuce, package it, get it in the store within 24 hours," said Paul Sellew, CEO of Little Leaf Farms.

He says to meet growing demand, Pennsylvania was the obvious choice.

"Our food system needs to be diversified. It's going through a transformation. What you're seeing here is emblematic of that. This notion of like these small little areas that are thousands of miles away with climate change, those areas are at risk," Sellew said.

While the 10-acre facility just officially opened, there's already a 20-acre expansion coming online in a few months.

"We're fully permanent here for 60 acres, so right now, we built 10, we're building another 20 coming online in about a month and a half, and we will build out here and turn this area into the Salinas of the East Coast," Sellew said.

The new facility is expected to employ about 170 people by the end of the year.