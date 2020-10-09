MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - Investigators are working to figure out what led to the deaths of a brother and sister in Monroe County.
Police found Amir Moore, 28, and Shadea Moore, 29, dead of apparent gunshot wounds in an apartment bedroom in Mount Pocono early Friday morning.
Police also found a third person, Tyrone Johnson, 38, in the same bedroom. He was injured and was flown to the hospital for his injuries.
Another resident of the apartment had called 911 around 2:30 a.m. after she was awoken by "popping" sounds, and encountered Johnson injured and "acting strange" in the hallway.'
The caller had taken her two young children, who were also in the apartment at the time, and gone outside.
Police said during a news conference Friday that Johnson is the prime suspect in the deaths, though charges have not been filed. Police did not comment on Johnson's condition, nor did they release a possible motive.
It appears the two victims were shot, but investigators are awaiting autopsy results, police said.
Police are still investigating, but have ruled it a double homicide.
Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.
Anyone with information that could be relevant is asked to call police at 570-895-2400.