Since January the fate of Monroe County's Camp Trexler has been on the minds of many. Now in April, possibly in the pockets of the Pocono Heritage Land Trust.

"We did we submitted an offer a couple of weeks ago," said Executive Director Louise Troutman.

Troutman adds their offer for the 755-acre camp is under an NDA. Zoned residential, they'd create a public nature preserve and sell the outbuildings to a nonprofit supporting pediatric burn patients, with deed restrictions.

"Permanently preventing residential development, industrial solar, clear cutting, it would basically have to stay in camp," she said.

The property, donated by conservationist Harry Trexler, is for sale. It's part of a $2.5 billion sex abuse allegation settlement against the Boy Scouts of America.

"I think we might be a little low. But you can only offer what you can offer, right?," said Mark Baylis of the Valor Clinic Foundation.

The veterans organization literally just down the road from the camp offered $3.5 million. Baylis would create a veteran PTSD sanctuary with limited public use on the property.

"We feel a special attachment to it. Because before it was Camp Trexler it was a place for PTSD vets from World War I to chill out," he said.

Another potential buyer is Waste Management. In a statement sent to 69 News, the Pen Argyl-based company said its proposal offers a balance of environmental, economic, and community benefits to the local area.

Asked of any plans to turn the area into a transfer station, a company spokesperson said no.

The realty company says there has been a fair amount of interest in the property but said there's no timeline on a decision.

Whoever the buyer is, Baylis hopes the property remains unchanged.

"Like everybody in the community their kids gone through there, many of the adults gone through them. Now they're looking back," he said.