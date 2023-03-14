HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania House subcommittee says its investigation into whether a Schuylkill County commissioner should be impeached is on hold.

The subcommittee was looking into whether Commissioner George Halcovage should be removed from office for allegedly sexually harassing county workers.

State Rep. Paul Schemel, who is part of the subcommittee, says the chairman of the state House Judiciary Committee has not taken up the continuation of the impeachment. That means that the subcommittee cannot continue its investigation until it is authorized to do so.

"We are over three months into the new session, but this issue will remain unresolved unless and until the leaders of the Democrat majority in the House allow the subcommittee to complete its work," Schemel said in a statement distributed by his office.

Once the subcommittee finishes its investigation, which includes evidence and testimony, it would make a recommendation to the full committee as to whether Halcovage should be impeached.

For Halcovage to be impeached, the full House would have to vote to remove him, and the Senate would then hold a trial.

The state has said it will not press criminal charges, but the county determined Halcovage would have been fired if he was an employee and not an elected official, authorities said.

Halcovage has refused to resign.

The U.S. Department of Justice and Schuylkill County recently settled a lawsuit over the alleged sexual harassment.

A separate lawsuit was filed against the commissioner by the four women. They said they turned down a $850,000 settlement so the public can hear all of the facts.