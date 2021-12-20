HARRISBURG, Pa. - In early January, Pennsylvania lawmakers will begin an investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage, who's accused of sexually harassing several women.
The House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts, chaired by Rep. Paul Schemel (R-Franklin), will hold a meeting on Jan. 11 to launch an investigation into the matter, according to a news release from Schemel's office.
The subcommittee meeting will take place in Room 140 of the Capitol at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11.
“The allegations against Mr. Halcovage are serious enough to warrant further investigation,” Schemel said. “Because he is an elected official, the Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Courts will conduct an in-depth and thorough investigation of Mr. Halcovage to determine if he is liable for impeachment.”
House Resolution 99, passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in November, empowers the House Judiciary Committee and the Subcommittee on Courts to investigate Halcovage, subpoena witnesses and other materials, and take testimony.
Schemel's office says members of the committee will work in a bipartisan manner to ensure the due process rights of everyone involved have been safeguarded.
“It is a solemn responsibility of the subcommittee to review the underlying circumstances before a potential impeachment and prepare a report for the Legislature with recommendations,” Schemel said.
“The subcommittee takes this task very seriously and recognizes that impeachment would result in the removal of an individual elected by the people of Schuylkill County.”
Halcovage has refused to resign following the allegations.
A county probe found that he violated harassment and discrimination policies.
Halcovage has denied any wrongdoing, and no criminal charges have been filed against him.