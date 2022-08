WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - State Police in West Brunswick Twp. are investigating a case involving terroristic threats at Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital.

A media release says PSP Schuylkill Haven responded to the hospital at 100 Paramount Blvd. for a report of a bomb threat on Thursday just after 5 p.m.

Canine unit's were used to conduct a search of the premise with negative results, police report.

An investigation is ongoing.