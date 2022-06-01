STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The lead investigator took the stand again Wednesday morning in the ninth day of testimony in the trial of Michael Horvath.
Horvath is accused of stalking and killing his coworker, Holly Grim, in 2013.
The court heard the perspective of Detective Robert Devers, the lead investigator in this case.
He talked about how he had recovered journals in Horvath's house that span between 2008 and 2012. They show evidence that Horvath was keeping track of the Grim, down to minute details, including tracking her menstrual cycle, he said.
Horvath has maintained his innocence, but prosecutors went over evidence Wednesday morning they believe contradicts that claim.
Horvath himself admitted he had been to Grim's house twice to deliver a washer and a dryer, and Horvath's blood was found on the door of Grim's house.
Investigators also determined Horvath made a phone call the morning she went missing in 2013, and the location showed he was in Lower Saucon Township, not at his property in Ross Township, Monroe County.
He was also late to work that day, telling his company, Allen Organ, and investigators that he had a flat tire.
Investigators also mentioned they found lock-picking devices in Horvath's basement, which is why they believe there were no signs of forced entry at Grim's Lower Macungie house.