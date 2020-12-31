Suspected gas explosion scene Lower Swiftwater Road Pocono Township Monroe County

UGI crews work Monday morning at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Monroe County that left a woman dead and a man injured. (Dec. 28, 2020)

 Chris Post | 69 News

POCONO TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified the woman who died after the SUV she was in flipped when a 12-inch gas main blew in Monroe County.

Ana Abreu, 33, of New York, died from her injuries, said the county district attorney's office on Thursday.

She and two other adults, as well as a 2-year-old child, were in the SUV when a gas main blew, causing a big hole in the asphalt above it and flipping the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning.

One of the passengers, a 49-year-old man, was able to get himself out of the vehicle, and officials pulled out Abreu, the child and a 33-year-old man. The child was uninjured, but authorities did not comment on the condition of the two men.

Officers could hear and smell leaking gas at the scene, and there was a large hole and debris in the roadway.

UGI tells officials no further threat remains there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County DA's office at 570-517-3025.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.