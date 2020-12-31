POCONO TWP., Pa. - Authorities have identified the woman who died after the SUV she was in flipped when a 12-inch gas main blew in Monroe County.
Ana Abreu, 33, of New York, died from her injuries, said the county district attorney's office on Thursday.
She and two other adults, as well as a 2-year-old child, were in the SUV when a gas main blew, causing a big hole in the asphalt above it and flipping the vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
One of the passengers, a 49-year-old man, was able to get himself out of the vehicle, and officials pulled out Abreu, the child and a 33-year-old man. The child was uninjured, but authorities did not comment on the condition of the two men.
Officers could hear and smell leaking gas at the scene, and there was a large hole and debris in the roadway.
UGI tells officials no further threat remains there.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County DA's office at 570-517-3025.