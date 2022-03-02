FRACKVILLE, Pa. - Investigators say 33-year-old Nicole Chester dug up an urn of Kevin Mentusky's ashes shortly after his cremated remains were buried at Odd Fellow Cemetery in Frackville in June 2021.
According to a GoFundMe page launched after Mentusky's untimely death, Chester and Mentusky had dated for over a decade.
Authorities say that Chester allegedly stated to a third party she felt Matusky's remains belonged at home with her.
An affidavit of probable cause states a member of Mentusky's family was contacted via Facebook Messenger by a source who indicates two men allegedly acted as shovelers and helped Chester exhume the ashes.
Chester happened to be on parole during all of this. Last June West Mahanoy Township Police reached out to the Schuylkill County probation officer who was supervising Chester's parole. In January of this year the probation officer informed police that while he was at Chester's house, he saw an urn that fit the description of the one that was stolen.
Investigators took the urn to the Sullivan Funeral Home in Frackville, where the director who oversaw Mentusky's burial was able to verify the contents of the urn were Mentusky's remains.
Chester is facing a felony charge and several misdemeanors. She is scheduled to appear in front of a judge later this month.