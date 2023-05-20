WIND GAP, Pa. - "It was emotional, very emotional," said veteran Dan Lasko.

"It gives me freedom and independence."

Dan Lasko is a Marine Corps veteran.

And after being deployed to Afghanistan in 2004, his life was changed forever.

"I lost my left leg below the knee due to an IED explosion," said Lasko.

"It was scary, but he came home and that all that matters," said his wife, Jess Lasko.

Dan is now handicapped, and getting around isn’t as simple as it once was.

But thanks to Homes for Our Troops and local organizations, the Lasko family was given a specially adapted custom home back in March.

"It was emotional, very emotional," said Lasko.

"Not a lot of people choose to serve. In this case he did. Our country benefits from that and we're able to give a little bit back for his family," said Ken Snyder, President of Spectrum Homes.

And on Saturday, volunteers, friends, and family members of all ages came out to the new home in Wind Gap, putting some final touches on it with some landscaping, and officially making it a comfortable space.

"We wanna make sure it's the nicest, most sound design and installation that that veteran will have," said Jim Brinckman, Spokesman for Brightview Landscaping.

Homes for Our Troops has helped provide 355 homes to veterans and their families.

The Lasko family’s being number 353.

"We’re blessed and grateful for everything," said Jess Lasko.