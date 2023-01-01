All this week, we've been bringing you what we're calling our reporters' "personal impact stories."

We asked our reporters to revisit a story they covered this past year that stuck with them, long after the story aired. For 69 News Reporter Rob Manch, that was the story of Carlos and Markie Ribera, who he spoke to again, 10 months after the worst thing that has ever happened to them. A house fire that killed Markie's mother, and all four of their children. Rob spoke with them about their continuing story of loss, growth, and amazingly, hope.

On February 10th, Carlos and Markie Ribera's whole world was destroyed when their Polk Township home caught fire. Markie's Mother Rosemarie, and all four of their children, Kaleb, Kristian, Kasper, and Kathryn never made it out. Rob talked with them only four days later, with Markie saying her mother had tried to save the children.

“Had she not tried to get them out of the house, she'd probably still be alive, but she just loves my, our babies as much as, as much as we do, and so she got to usher them into the gates of Heaven,” said Markie on February 14th.

It has now been 10 months since that horrible day. Rob met the Riberas again at Jacobsburg State Park, a place they used to come with their kids.

“They used to play in this creek, and they used to walk these paths, and it's just a place that we can both meet them and meet God,” said Markie.

Markie said it's that faith in a higher power that has helped them deal with unimaginable loss.

“We have hope. You know the Bible says that we don't grieve like the rest of the world, because we have hope. We know that one day we're going to see our kids again,” said Markie

But the Riberas also said they didn't get through it alone. An outpouring of love and donations from the community provided them with support to start a new life.

“What we ended up doing is using some of the Go Fund Me money to be able to purchase a house,” said Markie.

And even though Markie initially had to leave her job as a youth pastor, she and Carlos have already found a new project to pour their energy into.

“We started that podcast with our friends Jess and Shane, who was actually the one who started the Go Fund Me,” said Markie.

That podcast is called R.A.W., which stands for “Rebelliously Authentic Worship”. The Riberas is a life beginning again, against all odds, thanks to faith, hope, and a loving community.

“What people do for us makes me cry, because you're like never in a million years would that have happened,” said Carlos. “We have what we need, and we're so thankful for everybody.”

The Riberas said they want to write a book about their story, and they're hoping to get a memorial bench installed at Jacobsburg State Park to remember their children. And, eventually, they're hoping to start a family again.