Major issues calling 911 centers in parts of Pennsylvania started late Thursday afternoon and lingered into Friday. Cell phone outages hit call centers in parts of the state, including 17 counties in Central and Northeastern PA and through the Poconos. Four of the counties are in the northern part of our area.

911 call centers are back up and running as of before 1 p.m. Friday. A system-wide outage left people without the most familiar and quickest way to dial for help in an emergency across Northeastern and Central PA.

"Thank God we're back, that's all I want to say," Gary Williams, 911 Director for Carbon County, said.

Jeffrey Boyle, Executive Deputy Director with Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, tells 69 News it seems two fiber connections were cut.

In a statement, Verizon says:

"During last night's storms, a tree fell on power lines causing extensive damage to fiber optic cables carrying landline traffic. This caused a disruption to landline service for some customers in the Harrisburg area. Once the fire was extinguished, our engineers worked to repair the fiber. Service has been fully restored."

"There's nothing anybody can do," Williams said. "It's big. It was a storm that came through. Unfortunately, it wiped us out."

Boyle says 17 counties were affected, including four in our region: Monroe, Schuylkill, Carbon and Luzerne.

The outage lasted up to 20 hours.

"These were large-scale links, so probably did take a significant amount of time to figure out exactly what the issue was and how to resolve it," Boyle said.

Williams says Verizon took care of the issue quickly, for what it was.

"Honestly, if you know anything about fiber and what they need to do, it's nuts and I don't know how they got it up this quick," Williams said.

Even so, that amount of time can feel like an eternity for someone in an emergency, who only thinks to dial 911.

Luckily, emergency responders say they were prepared. 911 non-emergency lines were available.

"And they can often find those numbers on the 911 center's website," Boyle said.

Texting a message to the number 911 was also working.

In Carbon County, Williams says two systems the center uses every day came in handy: Rapid SOS and Prepared 911.

For folks trying to call, but not getting through, dispatchers were able to see their attempts and send them a link on their cell phones to connect with them.