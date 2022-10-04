Jersey Mike's Subs, whose slogan is "A Sub Above," will hold a grand opening Wednesday at its new East Norwegian Township location.



The opening will be held in conjunction with the Schuylkill Chamber of Commerce starting at 11 a.m. at the Route 61 location.



The event is free and open to all, but the chamber asks that participants register on its website.



Jersey Mike's started in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, as Mike's Subs. At that time, according to the chain's website, the submarine sandwich was a novelty in the U.S.



In 1971, high school student and Mike's employee Peter Cancro bought the business, with financial backing from his football coach. More stores opened, and in 1987 Cancro started franchising the business, which became Jersey Mike's Subs.



Cancro is now chief executive officer of Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems Inc. He oversees more than 2,000 locations that are open or under development.



The chain says its sauce, a blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil, and fresh ingredients set it apart from other sub shops.