JIM THORPE, Pa. - The Jim Thorpe councilman injured during a house fire in May of 2021 has died from his injuries, reports the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Thomas Highland, 61 died Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest of complications from inhalation injuries due to a house fire.
It happened May 30, 2021 at a home in the 400 block of Center Avenue.
Highland's wife, Lynn Highland, died in the fire, along with the family dog.
Fire officials told 69 News at the time of the fire, Jim Thorpe councilman Tom Highland was seen running out of the house to safety, just as the firefighters were pulling up to the scene. He suffered second- and third-degree burns.
Officials say they made two separate attempts to rescue Lynn Highland from the home but that the fire intensity was too bad.
Tom Highland's death was ruled an accident.
The incident is being investigated by the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Jim Thorpe Police Department, Jim Thorpe Fire Department, and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall.