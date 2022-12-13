JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Jim Thorpe Council member is raising concerns about a proposed law in her Borough.

Jessica Crowley said the change to the Borough's zoning ordinance would prevent people from living with roommates, and could lead to discrimination. Crowley and the other Council members reviewed the proposed changes to Jim Thorpe's zoning ordinance in their meeting last month.

She quickly realized it contained a passage banning "unrelated roommates" and saying only "functional families" could live in a home together. She called it out in the meeting and posted the video on social media to draw attention to the issue.

"Get that out of our laws. Stay out of my life. Don't worry about who I live with or how many people live with me or whether or not they're in my bed or whether or not they're related to me. This is insane," said Crowley in the Borough Council meeting.

The section of the zoning ordinance titled "Functional Families" says its purpose is to "prohibit larger groups of unrelated persons from residing in dwelling units."

"I was in shock, quite honestly. I did not expect to see something like this in the code," said Crowley when we spoke with her over the phone Monday.

Crowley said the ordinance feels like a personal attack against people like her, because after suffering domestic violence years ago, she had to live with friends.

"I depended on the grace of my friends who I was not related to and their unrelated boyfriends and roommates to put a roof over my head and my children's heads when we needed it most," said Crowley. "I wouldn't have been able to stay in this community if this law had been in place."

As a justification, the ordinance says "larger groups of unrelated persons have been frequently shown to have a detrimental effect on residential neighborhoods."

But Crowley doesn't buy it.

"There has been no evidence that we've been given for anything of that nature to prove that that's true," said Crowley.

Crowley said the draft ordinance will be discussed in Council meetings early next year before it's finally adopted, and changes can be made, but she's worried. If it does become the law in Jim Thorpe, Crowley said it could happen elsewhere too.

"Part of the danger of this passing into Jim Thorpe's law is that this will be copied and pasted into other people's laws. No doubt in my mind," said Crowley.

In reporting this story we reached out multiple times to the Chair of the Borough Council Greg Strubinger, and the Borough Manager Maureen Sterner. Strubinger never got back to us, but Sterner did, simply saying that she wouldn't comment on the proposed zoning changes because it is still only a draft.