Every year, thousands of people flock to the town of Jim Thorpe to see the Fall colors, but it's become so popular it's causing problems for the people who live there year-round.

By Saturday afternoon, the cars wrapped around the mountain with people trying to get into Jim Thorpe. People like Katie Lane and her three kids.

1:05 Guide to fall color: Forecast for peak color When is the best time to soak in the colors of fall? Get the answer here.

"We thought it was a beautiful day, gorgeous foliage. I feel like it's the best I've seen in years," said Lane.

Along with the leaves, there's good food, apple cider, and live music too, but in order to enjoy all of the festivities, tourists we spoke with said they had to find a place to park their car. A lot of times that ends up being on the residential side of town.

"I'm up on the other side of town, on the other side of the bridge by like Twining Park I think it was called? That's where I parked, so over there yeah. It was a hike," said Lane.

We talked with someone who lives near Twining Park, where the roads were packed with cars. She did not want to be identified.

0:33 Pocono Mountains named 3rd best destination for fall foliage Besides the beautiful scenery, many will take the train ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway or stop at Muggles' Mug for a cup of hot butterbeer.

"We don't leave our house on the weekend. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, we don't leave. We can't because we can't get where we need to go, or there's no place to park," said the woman.

The woman told us the cars have even become a safety issue.

"There's a fire hydrant here that's parked up. There's a fire hydrant right up the street that's parked up. We're in trouble if something were to happen," said the woman.

The woman called the police on those cars, and we watched as an officer came to write tickets, and have one car towed away. The woman said she hopes the Borough can find a better place for the people to put their cars.

"There's schools, there's Memorial Park," said the woman.

But for the visitors who made it downtown, they said it's worth it.

"There's a lot of great businesses, the music sounded great, it's good to see people out supporting local business," said Lane.