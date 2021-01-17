JIM THORPE, Pa. - A Carbon County man has been arrested and charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court records.
Andrew Wrigley, who listed a Jim Thorpe address in court documents, was charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.
Federal prosecutors said they linked Wrigley to the Jan. 6 incident through posts on his Facebook page. The page has since been deleted.
Photos, contained in the court paperwork, allege to show Wrigley taking a selfie inside the Capitol building and taking videos of the crowd from the capitol steps.
In the related post, Wrigley allegedly said, "At the protest in DC. I went inside the capitol building and got tear gassed."
According to court paperwork, Wrigley was charged and released from federal custody. As part of the release agreement, he was ordered to surrender his passport, and avoid travel to Washington, D.C. or Harrisburg for the duration of the case. He was also ordered not to possess any firearms or visit any property where they are present.