PENN FOREST TWP., Pa. -- State Police in Carbon County have charged a Jim Thorpe man with homicide by vehicle in connection with a crash that killed three people last summer.
The two-vehicle crash happened Aug. 7, 2021 in Penn Forest Township on Route 903 at the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange.
State Police said a reconstruction of the crash determined that one of the drivers -- 38-year-old Brett Knoll --- was traveling at such a high rate of speed that he created a hazard.
Three men from eastern New Jersey died in the car that Knoll collided with. Another person in that car was injured.
Police said Knoll was taken in custody and he has been arraigned. He's facing three counts of homicide by vehicle and and four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle.