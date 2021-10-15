JIM THORPE, Pa. - The pandemic coordinator for the Jim Thorpe School District has quit.

He stepped down from that role after the school board voted Thursday night to limit how long students and staff with COVID-19 have to stay in quarantine.

A school board member tells 69 News that Jerome Brown resigned from that role but is still the district's technical director.

The board member says the district is following state law on quarantining, which he interpreted to say a student or staff member only needs to be quarantined when showing symptoms.

