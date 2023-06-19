JIM THORPE. Pa. - One little traffic decision in Jim Thorpe is causing a whole lot of problems for businesses in Lehighton.

On weekends, Jim Thorpe doesn't allow people to turn left out of the county parking lot on Lehigh Ave. for safety reasons, but that's sending drivers, and their money, away from Lehighton.

We visited the area on Monday, when hundreds of drivers were coming in and out of the parking lot for the holiday weekend.

"It's very busy. We're almost full. Our lot is almost full," said parking lot attendant Sherri Costak.

The left turn barriers weren't up, so Costak had to help the people turning left.

"Okay you're going to make a left. Thank you," said Costak while stopping oncoming traffic to allow a car to turn left.

It's not a job she's a fan of. We asked her if she prefers it when the left turn barriers are up.

"Yes, I do. I do, honestly I do," said Costak.

If you do take a left, just down the road you come to Lehighton. Businesses like Alfie's Pizza Restaurant don't like the traffic barriers on the weekend one bit.

"We rely on traffic, not so much foot traffic," said manager Paige Wehr.

Wehr said that lack of traffic is driving some stores into the ground.

"We have some businesses that are going to be closing here because of the lack of traffic," said Wehr.

Wehr isn't the only one concerned. People brought the issue up at the Carbon County Commission meeting last Thursday.

"My Wednesday at my store shouldn't be better than a Saturday. That's crazy in retail," said business owner David Miller.

But the commissioners didn't have much of an answer.

"Our authority in this issue is really none," said Commissioner Chris Lukasevich. "But what we do have is the advocacy, and I can assure you we've been advocating for consideration of how do you help ensure that drivers have additional options."

So for now, the cars and trains keep coming, while people like Wehr and Costak wait for a solution.

"I just hope someone would do something soon. Maybe a railroad cop here as well to direct traffic," said Costak.

"It's very solvable. I mean, if it was done before, I don't see why it can't be done again, especially to help out all these businesses," said Wehr.