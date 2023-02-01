HAZLETON, Pa. - Scranton-based Johnson College of Technology is expanding with its first satellite campus a little over an hour away in Hazleton.

"So often we hear about barriers to education, especially technical education, so we really wanted to go where the people are," said Dr. Katie Leonard, President and CEO of the college.

It's partnering with the CAN DO Greater Hazleton, an economic development organization. CAN DO purchased the 30,000 square-foot former McCann School of Business and Technology just five days ago.

"The programs that Johnson College plans to offer here truly move the needle for members of our community to have access to future careers that provide family-sustaining wages," said Joseph Lettiere, President and CEO of CAN DO.

The campus will offer an associate degree in electrical construction, as well as one-year certificates in welding, industrial technology, and building and property maintenance.

There are also certificates in medical assistance, computer support and security specialists, and Class-A CDL driver training.

"We did a survey of all the employers to see what they needed, and we saw they need the skills that come out of the degrees that we provide to students," Leonard said. "All of our programs have an advisory committee made up of industry professionals."

Johnson Collehe plans to have the college open and ready for students starting this August. They're currently projecting around 30 students but are not limited to that amount.

"At 11:01 all of our hiring ads went public and all of our marketing is already changed," Leonard said. "So we're ready to go."