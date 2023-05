A federal judge has granted a motion allowing settlement talks between four women and a Schuylkill County commissioner.

The women accuse Commissioner George Halcovage of violating sexual harassment policies. The women are all Schuylkill County workers.

There's no word yet when settlement talks will begin.

The workers suing Halcovage turned down a settlement offer earlier this year. Halcovage denies the allegations.

He is up for re-election in next week's Republican primary.