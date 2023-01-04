We learned Wednesday that once the affidavit for the arrest of Bryan Kohberger is made public, that might be the last information we get about the case for quite a while.

Late Tuesday night, the judge presiding over the case in Idaho issued a "gag order" preventing attorneys or police from speaking to the media.

We talked with a criminal defense attorney in Pennsylvania who tells us he has worked on cases in the past where the judge made the call to put a "gag order" in place. John Waldron said it usually only happens in really high-profile cases like this that present a bigger concern about the news influencing potential jurors. He does not believe the release of the affidavit will be affected by the judge's gag order.

"A gag order is really preventing people from speaking about the case, and the gag order I don't think encompasses the probable cause affidavit," said Waldron.

But after that document is released, it will likely be radio silence from all attorneys and police involved in the case. Waldron said it's the judge's decision to try and protect the integrity of the case.

"It's usually because they want to make sure and ensure a fair trial, and that jurors aren't prejudiced by any information that comes out prior to the trial itself," said Waldron.

So we will be left with whatever is contained in the affidavit, and what little we know right now, like how police arrested Kohberger last week, which was revealed by First Asst. District Attorney Michael Mancuso in a news conference following Kohberger's extradition hearing Tuesday.

"Three separate search warrants were issued," said Mancuso. "One was for the person of Mr. Kohberger. Collecting DNA, photographs, that sort of thing. One was for the white Elantra vehicle, which I understand has been seized and is being processed, and one was for the address, the residence itself."

Last we heard from police in Idaho, they were still looking for the murder weapon, and they would not confirm if they believed other suspects could have been involved in the killings. That's the type of information police may not be allowed to share due to that gag order. We'll just have to wait and see what the affidavit contains.