Pennsylvania State Trooper Thomas Rehberg and several other Monroe County law enforcement members received commendations for their role in apprehending and prosecuting 34-year-old Martin Baboolal.

Rehberg was one of two troopers injured during a September 2021 high speed chase where Baboolal drove over 100 miles per hour through East Stroudsburg and Route 611, hitting numerous police.

"The public just doesn't want to tolerate behavior like this. And he has to answer for it," said Trooper Jonathan Baily, who also received a commendation.

In December a jury convicted the 34-year-old Baboolal of more than 40 counts.

A judge sentenced him to 28 and a half to 60 years in prison, on top of a 4.5-9-year sentence for a similar incident in 2020.

"I think it was warranted in this case. I mean, this individual risks a lot of people's lives. We had two troopers that were injured in the last car pursuit," said Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Christy Schlottman.

At the time of the September chase, Baboolal, who now has 4 DUI's, was on bail for the 2020 case, had a suspended license, several warrants for his arrests, and had also fled from police the day before in Northampton County.

In court Baboolal admitted he's an addict but not a violent person. The judge called Baboolal a menace and drain to society who'd been arrested 18 times with 15 convictions. He said he wanted to make an example of him with his sentence, which also included denying him drug rehabilitation programs in prison.

"Put the public at risk, or law enforcement at risk, and ultimately yourself so you have to answer for the actions that you ultimately decide to do," said Baily.

Baboolal, who also has to pay $61,000 in damages for the damaged police cars, has several more cases coming to trial, including a case involving a drug delivery resulting in death.