STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A man who orchestrated a violent home invasion in Monroe County that resulted in the death of one of his accomplices has been sentenced.

President Judge Margherita Patti-Worthington sentenced Unique Rainey to 5.5 to 11.5 years in state prison, followed by an additional year of probationary supervision, according to a news release from the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Rainey pleaded guilty to counts of burglary and robbery for invading the home along with four accomplices on May 17, 2021, in Smithfield Township. The home invasion resulted in the death of one accomplice at the hand of the victim, according to the news release.

The DA's office says the accomplice’s death was justified, as the victim exercised his right of self-defense within his own home.

Two additional accomplices have pleaded guilty and received sentences.

Michael Nasir Clarke pleaded guilty to burglary and received a sentence of two to 10 years in state prison. Kayla Watts pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and received a sentence of eight to 24 months in county jail, followed by three years of probation.

The final accomplice remains in Monroe County Correctional Facility while awaiting trial.