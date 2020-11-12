LONG POND, Pa. - A Monroe County man has been sentenced after admitting to possessing child pornography.
Jonathan Brownlee, 42, of Long Pond, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. A judge also ordered Brownlee to serve 10 years on supervised release following his prison sentence, undergo sex offender treatment, and to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Brownlee previously pleaded guilty to using cell phones and laptop computers to access images and videos of child pornography. Brownlee committed the offense between August 2017 and April 2018, in Monroe County. Brownlee had previously been convicted of receiving and distributing child pornography in 2012.