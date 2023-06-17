STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A church in Little Bethel celebrated Juneteenth with a fish fry fundraiser today.

Stroudsburg Little Bethel Historical Association hosted the event on 3rd Street in Stroudsburg.

The event featured live entertainment, words from local elected officials, and of course, food.

The goal of the event is to commemorate and reflect on the progress African Americans have made and raise funds to help restore the church building.

Members of the board say Little Bethel Church holds historical significance to the community.

"In this church we had union soldiers that were members of this church and colored troops so they were here and they were members of the church so we come here today to commemorate them," said Tameko Patterson, Board of Directors.

Little Bethel Church was built in the 1800.

Stroudsburg Little Bethel Historical Association has been working to replace the roof, and stabilize the foundation on the building.

Proceeds from today's event will go towards the resotration process.