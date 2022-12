WEST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. - The fate of a man accused of a road rage killing in Schuylkill County is now in the hands of the jury.

Authorities accuse Tamir Whitted of stabbing and killing a man in April of last year.

Whitted says the stabbing, on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township, was self-defense.

George Marcincin from Orwigsburg was killed.