STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A groom accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid two days before his wedding in the Poconos will soon learn his fate.
The jury must decide whether the encounter, which happened after a day of drinking and tubing on the Delaware River, was a consensual act or an assault.
Daniel Carney walked inside the Monroe County Courthouse for day four of his tense and emotional trial.
Jurors went out for deliberation just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, and asked the judge if they could review a portion of surveillance video at around 4 p.m. They asked another question about a definition of a charge at around 6:35 p.m.
The prosecution says that video shows Carney pulling the alleged victim into the Shawnee Inn locker room before the reported assault, and then, Carney's wife and her maid-of-honor finding them.
It also shows the bridesmaid swaying and unable to stand up straight once everyone leaves.
Carney testified she came onto him, as he was going to take a shower, but the prosecution points out he didn't bring anything with him, except her.
During closing arguments, the defense reminded the jury, a man on the tubing trip said he saw Carney and the bridesmaid drunk, mutually canoodling and walking away from the river on their own, without Carney leading her.
The defense attorney James Swetz stressed, "blackouts are not the same as being unconscious" and "failure to remember doesn't mean you didn't do it." He insisted the parts the bridesmaid did remember didn't add up.
He noted Pennsylvania law says the jury should consider that the bridesmaid waited to report, while a victims response expert said that's normal behavior among survivors.
Meanwhile, the prosecution recalled how the first thing the bridesmaid said to the maid-of-honor upon being found was "what happened?"
Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Christy Schlottman said the alleged victim spent the next couple of days trying to get answers to that question, and was distraught to find how long she was with the defendant in the locker room.
The prosecutor said the 13 bruises on the bridesmaid's body couldn't have all been from falling in the river like the defense insinuated, and that medical personnel said her condition was consistent with sexual assault.
Schlottman ended her closing argument by reciting the quote, "stand before those you fear and speak your mind, even if your voice shakes."