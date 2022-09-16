STROUD TWP., Pa. - The jury is now deliberating in a Monroe County homicide trial.

Randy Halterman is charged with shooting two intruders in his home and killing one of them, but he says he's innocent under Pennsylvania's Castle Doctrine.

Halterman entered the courtroom Friday to hear closing arguments in his homicide trial. Halterman's defense characterized the shooting victims, Chasity Frailey and Adam Schultz, as serial burglars, showing text messages where they talked about robbing other properties. The defense said those messages also show they were trying to get burglary tools, like a crowbar.

The defense pointed to damage on Halterman's front door as evidence it was pried open, and months after the shooting, a crowbar was found in the house. The defense also said Halterman was afraid for his life when he discovered Frailey and Schultz in his Stroud Township home, leading him to shoot them.

But the prosecution disagreed, arguing Halterman had a pattern of behavior, documented in multiple police responses to his property for burglaries in the past, where he didn't want the intruders to get away alive. In one previous case in 2019, he fired at intruders while on the phone with 911, and was going to chase them until the dispatcher talked him down. The prosecution described Halterman's home as a "trap" the night of January 19, 2021 when Schultz and Frailey went to his property. They said the door was slightly open, the house appeared abandoned, and despite the two making noise, he didn't talk to them or call 911 before shooting them.

The judge directed the jurors to consider the Pennsylvania Castle Doctrine, which means Halterman could be found innocent if the jury agrees Schultz and Frailey broke in, and Halterman was afraid for his life. Halterman is charged with homicide, attempted homicide, and aggravated assault.

We have no timeline for how long it could take the jury to come to a verdict.