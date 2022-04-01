The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking to join a lawsuit filed by four female employees of Schuylkill County who allege they were sexually harassed by County Commissioner George Halcovage.
A statement from the DOJ says it's intervening because elected officials who abuse their power to sexually harass public servants must be held accountable.
The DOJ argues that Schuylkill County violated the Civil Rights Act when it subjected the four women to sexual harassment by Halcovage.
He has denied any wrongdoing.