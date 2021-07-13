You can now fly with aliens, or fight fire-breathing dragons, from Kalahari Resorts in the Poconos.
America's largest indoor water park now has the country's first and only virtual reality water slide. It partnered with San Francisco-based Ballast VR to develop the project.
"We specifically focus on virtual reality for waterparks and resorts," said Stephen Greenwood, who co-founded Ballast Technologies in 2017.
It took more than a year to develop with the resort.
Housed in a waterproof casing that fits over your head, sensors sync up the slide and the headset.
"Currently we're in 15 countries at about 40 different locations," Greenwood said.
"There are three experiences to choose from. There's a space experience where you're navigating the galaxies and following an alien craft through meteors. There's a safari with cheetahs and rhinos and giraffes. And there's a dragon experience where you go through a medieval castle and battle a fire-breathing dragon."
Of course, I had to give it a try, myself. I chose the Safari.
At first, I was skeptical, but it is very realistic, maybe a little too realistic.
"The whole thing is a lot of fun. It's an unexpected combination," Greenwood said.
And most likely just the beginning of a new way we'll experience amusement parks.
"We come from a Silicon Valley background and when you apply that sort of mindset to the space of entertainment and a resort atmosphere, I think some really magical stuff can happen," Greenwood said.