Kalahari Resorts waterpark

A family resort in the Poconos wants guests to help them raise money for a good cause.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions launched The Water Colors Life Project to help provide clean water to communities in Africa.

Guests can donate change in wishing wells, round up purchases or buy themed water bottles.

The money will go toward drilling borewells, which are manual pumps to provide fresh, clean water.

The owners of the resorts are matching the first $1 million donated.

Kalahari has four locations, including one in the Poconos.

